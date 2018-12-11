SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah State Board of Education re-elected Mark Huntsman as chairman and Brittney Cummins as vice chairwoman during a meeting Tuesday evening.

This will be the third term for Huntsman, who was elected to the board in 2014. He will serve a two-year term.

Huntsman was challenged by board member Lisa Cummins, who represents District 11 on the board. The board voted 13-2 to re-elect Huntsman.

The board previously had two vice chair positions but decided to have just one. Cummins will also serve a two-year term. The leadership terms begin in 2019.

Huntsman, of Fillmore, is president of Sunrise Engineering, Inc., an engineering firm that operates in several states. He previously served eight years on the Millard School District Board of Education. Huntsman represents District 14, which includes much of central and southeast Utah. He also co-operates a ranch near his home.

"I am grateful for the support of my fellow board members and look forward to continuing the work of improving our public education system," Huntsman said in a statement.

"I understand the responsibilities, accountabilities, and weight of this position, and I am fully prepared and committed to do my very best in representing and serving the board."

Cummins, a resident of West Valley City, is a licensed educator and teaches part-time at a public high school in Granite School District. She was elected to the board in 2014 and represents District 6 in west-central Salt Lake County.

Board members Janet Cannon, who represents District 8, and Alisa Ellis, who represents District 12 and has served as the board's second vice chairwoman, also sought the position. Cummins was elected on a second ballot by vote of 8-5.