MIDWAY — Construction crews are busy building icicles that will eventually become Ice Castles, the icy wonderland that is anticipated to open on Dec. 29.

Each day, ice artisans grow and harvest up to 10,000 icicles to build the winter experience. Each of those icicles is then hand-placed and sprayed with water. The process is repeated until the castles reach heights of about 30 feet.

“Mother Nature has been our friend,” Ryan Davis, Ice Castles CEO, said in a statement over Thnksgiving. “Our crews have been working hard over the last week to make ice and build an interactive experience that families across Utah will love.”

The team of ice artisans in Midway will spend a combined 4,000 hours this season dripping, shaping, and hand-placing the icicles, while embedding the structures with color-changing LED lights to create a life-size winter playground.

This year’s castles will feature ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces and more.

According to the Ice Castles’ website, tickets are $10.95 for those 12 and older and $7.95 for children 4 to 11 on Monday through Thursday if purchased online. Standby tickets purchased at the site are $15 for those 12 and older and $10 for children. Those under 3 get in free.

On Friday through Sunday, tickets are $15.95 for those 12 and older and $9.95 for children 4 to 11 if purchased online.

Holiday pricing on Dec. 26 through 28, and Jan. 1, Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 is the same as weekend pricing. Prepaid ticket holders receive priority entrance before those who purchase standby tickets, which do not guarantee entrance.