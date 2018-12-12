SALT LAKE CITY — Forget about zone board next year.

What’s going on: Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it will ditch zone boarding for a new process that boards travelers based on their ticket type.

The carrier will rename its boarding groups and add a color-coding system to them.

The number of groups could increase from six to eight, depending on the aircraft.

Delta Air Lines said the goal is to add a smoother boarding process.

“Every customer values consistency and a sense of knowing what to expect when they’re traveling,” Tim Mapes, Delta’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release announcing the changes Tuesday. “We have been listening to our customers about the stress they often feel at the gate before boarding, and implementing small changes for years. This latest enhancement further refines how Delta’s process works.”

Colors: Delta created a color chartthat helps people understand the difference in boarding order.

Delta One customers will board first, followed by Delta Premium Select or First Class.

Delta Comfort and Sky Priority will board next.

Those boarding in the main cabin will enter before any basic economy customers board last.

Date: Changes will begin on Jan. 23, 2019.

Flashback: Delta updated its boarding process before, adding a “Zone 4” for passengers this year, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Not alone: United Airlines recently cut back the number of boarding groups for its flights, too, according to USA Today.