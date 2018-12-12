SALT LAKE CITY — A data bug in Google+ led to information exposure for 52.5 million users, according to the company.

What happened: Google said in a blog post Monday that a recent software update to its semi-defunct social media platform contained a bug that impacted Google+.

Though the company fixed the bug within a week, the company confirmed that 52.5 million users were impacted by the bug.

Exposed information included anything you added to your profile information, such as name, email address, occupation and age.

There’s a full listof possibly exposed info on Google’s website.

However: Google doesn’t believe any third party compromised the system.

“No third party compromised our systems, and we have no evidence that the developers who inadvertently had this access for six days were aware of it or misused it in any way,” according to the blog post.

Fix: Google said it fixed the security hole with a quick path. Interested users can still engage with Google+.

Endgame: Google+ will now shut down in April, according to Wired.

Flashback: Back in October 2018, Google announced it found a security bug that might have affected nearly 500,000 Google+ users, according to Engadget. Google made the decision to shut down Google+ in August 2019.

A Wall Street Journal investigation reported on the exposure, too.

Expert voice: David Kennedy, the CEO of TrustedSec, a digital response consultancy, told WIRED this issue shows how widespread digital security breaches can be.

"This didn't impact passwords or financial data, but it did give the ability to extract large amounts of information like email addresses and profile data," he said. "Issues like these, which have direct security implications, reflect the world we live in today with agile development. The whole goal is to get code and features out to customers faster, but with that comes the risk of exposure and introducing something like this."