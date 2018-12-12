SALT LAKE CITY — Despite all the controversy, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is climbing the charts once again.

What’s going on: Billboard reports that the holiday song saw a surge in sales and streaming through the last week, according to data from Nielsen Music.

Sales: The song appeared three times on Billboard’s Holiday Digital Song Sales Chart, which is the most for any title. In fact, the song’s recent climb represents the survey’s largest jump.

Dean Martin’s version jumped from No. 23 to No. 2 on the Holiday Digital Song Sales Chart, which is the song’s highest rank in seven years.

Idina Menzel’s 2014 version with Michael Buble entered the Holiday Digital Song Sales Chart at No. 29.

Leon Redbone and Zooey Deschanel's version heard in “Elf” jumped to No. 41.

Streaming: Martin’s version of the song jumped from No. 33 to No. 25 on the streaming version of the chart. Buble and Menzel's version jumped 42 percent, and Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor's version was up 36 percent in streams.

"As in sales, the three versions' streaming gains are higher than the average for all holiday tracks (in on-demand streaming) in the tracking week: 32 percent," according to Billboard.

Controversy: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has been under the microscope this season as critics say the song doesn’t work well in the era of #MeToo. This led a radio station in Ohio — as well as some others in the U.S. and Canada — to ban the song.

More recently, listeners of a California radio station, which had banned the song, voted in a poll to end the ban on the tune.

