SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of Megaplex Theatres popcorn can now have the snack delivered right to their door.

What’s going on: The Utah-based movie theater chained announced Monday that it will now offer snack delivery through Uber Eats. DoorDash Delivery will be coming soon.

“Whether it’s at home, at work, on campus or wherever the craving for fresh, delicious Megaplex popcorn hits, we’ve got you covered,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres. “We still want you to come join us for a Megaplex movie with friends and family whenever you can, but now we can offer you our amazing popcorn, drinks and snacks whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you, thanks to these amazing food and snack delivery services.”

How to order: Just download Uber Eats or DoorDash apps and look for the closest Megaplex location.

Ordering through Uber Eats is available at the following locations:

Jordan Commons (Sandy)

The District (South Jordan)

Thanksgiving Point (Lehi)

Geneva (Vineyard)

Valley Fair (West Valley City)

Cottonwood (Holladay)

The Gateway (Salt Lake City)

Legacy Crossing (Centerville)

The Junction (Ogden)

Pineview (St. George)

Sunset (St. George)

University (Logan)

Providence (Providence)

Ordering through DoorDash is coming soon to the following places: