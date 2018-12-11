Workers load one of six 203-foot precast concrete beams for the I-15 Technology Corridor project onto a truck in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The Utah Department of Transportation plans to install the beams, which are a little over 8 feet high, over the railroad tracks between 2100 North and State Street in Lehi starting as early as Wednesday, depending on the weather. Crews plans to install two girders per day over three days. The beams, created by Forterra Structural Precast, are the largest to ever be used in the state.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.