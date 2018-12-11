SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s shooting woes were evident in Saturday’s 74-59 loss to BYU in the Beehive Classic. The Utes connected on a season-low 36.5 percent of their attempts from the field. Before that, they had a 42 percent performance in a win against Tulsa.

All said, Utah made just 40 of its 102 shots over the past two games. The struggles have helped drop the Utes to 11th in the Pac-12 when it comes to field goal percentage. They enter Saturday’s game at Kentucky shooting at a 45 percent clip — a figure the team hasn’t reached since a 22-point setback to Northwestern (46.2 percent) on Nov. 25.

After a 4-4 start to the season, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak acknowledged that the Utes have a long list of things to pile through. He added that there are some pretty specific issues.

One was the focal point in Monday’s film session. Krystkowiak noted that the discussion and meeting centered around mindset changes and trust issues.

“Really depending on each other to get a much-higher quality shot than we’ve been getting,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s not good. It’s not part of Utah basketball. It’s not the way I want to coach. It’s not the way players want to play. So we’re really focused on passing up a good shot (and) trying to get a great shot — trying to do something for a teammate.”

Krystkowiak added that the Utes have no chance when they get in the mindset of trying to do things individually. A lot of contested shots, he said, are just not conducive to winning. Nor do they give a real positive feel about how you want to run back and play defense.

“I think right now we’ve got, probably, a little too much freedom in our offense where guys are hearing ‘Hey, players make plays’ but we don’t have enough specific executed type of plays, and that’s going to change,” Krystkowiak said.

The goal, he explained, is to pass up what is perceived to be a good shot and get a great shot.

“It is at the forefront for us offensively,” he said. “That and execution are super important for us. You can’t just hang your hat on playing defense and doing one side of it.”

ALMOST THERE: Senior guard Parker Van Dyke said that Monday’s film session of the BYU game was especially beneficial.

“We learned a lot. We learned how kind of close we are,” he explained. “We’re just an extra pass away.”

Van Dyke noted that such opportunities were there against BYU and in previous games. The Utes just haven’t quite taken them yet.

“So hopefully in practice this week and going into the game Saturday, we can take advantage of that,” Van Dyke said.

FAMILIAR FOE: Utah will battle former Stanford forward Reid Travis on Saturday. Reid joined Kentucky as a graduate transfer and is the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer with 14.4 points per game. In five Pac-12 games against the Utes, the 6-foot-8 Reid averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Stanford. Utah won four of five meetings.

*****

Utah (4-4) at No. 19 Kentucky (7-2)