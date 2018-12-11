SALT LAKE CITY — The public is invited to an open house on Thursday at the Marmalade Library for an update on the 4th Avenue Well project.

The city's public utilities want to construct a new pump house on the property located at the corner of 4th Avenue and North Canyon Road. The pump house will contain the required equipment and chemicals to access and treat the existing well.

During the open house, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the public will get a chance to view updated plans and architectural drawings for the project. The meeting will be held in the library's multipurpose room, 280 W. 500 North.

According to the city, the site's footprint has been reduced and a perimeter fence has been taken out of the mix to residents' concerns.

The well and its associated pump currently exist in an underground vault, and according to the city, the infrastructure needs to be brought to the surface in order to meet current safety and environmental requirements.