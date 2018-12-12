Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, the State of Utah needs to think hard about the small details of implementation.

For example, the requirement to track cannabis plants through the entire cultivation, processing and distribution process is not simple. It requires cultivators to tag and track each plant and batches of plants as they are grown and harvested. It requires processors to inventory and track the plants as they are converted into raw materials used to produce cannabis medicinal products. It needs to inventory and manage “slack” the waste byproducts from production to be disposed of properly as hazardous material.

Once finished products are packaged and warehoused, processors will need to track product serial numbers, batch and lot numbers, perhaps expiration dates and dosage amounts, and prepare for transportation to pharmacies, labs and Utah’s central pharmacy.

The purpose of stringent and efficient inventory management is to make sure the principle of supply and demand for medical cannabis is met for patients as prescribed by a medical professional. It is also necessary to avoid abuse and inappropriate or unauthorized use of cannabis through real-time reports to state agencies at any time in the progression. It isn’t an uncomplicated process, but one that can be accomplished quickly as state officials, cultivators, processors, cannabis pharmacies and labs think through the details of implementing medicinal cannabis in Utah.

John David King

Orem