People should not have their entire opinion on Donald Trump based solely on his rhetoric and ego.

The president of the United States should always be judged by both his rhetoric and his policy, with the latter being the most important. All people, regardless of political party, should be able to agree that President Trump has many childish outbursts of anger and spite, and that many people hate him for this. However, many of the people who hate Trump often don’t know a single thing about his actual policy, with very few exceptions.

Many people, millennials and generation Z’s especially, blindly hate Trump because of his foul rhetoric. As a high school student, I see this all the time with my fellow students who often don’t know why they hate Trump other than the fact that “He’s a racist.” or “He’s a misogynist.” Regardless of these rumors, they should still be able to recognize all of the things Trump has done to change our country with his policy, both good and bad.

People should not ignore the fact that since Trump has been in office, our economy has flourished and our unemployment rate has gone down. People should also not ignore the fact that Trump has stalled on his promise to “drain the swamp” or “repeal and replace Obamacare.” One should take both his good and bad policies and his rhetoric when determining whether or not Trump is a good president, not just one or the other.

Isaac Evanoff

Millcreek