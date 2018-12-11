SALT LAKE CITY — A Politico magazine writer Juleanna Glover made the case in a new article this week that Joe Biden should run for president on a “unity ticket” with Utah Sen.-elect Mitt Romney.

The idea: Glover writes that Biden is one of the most qualified people to run for president in 2020 against President Donald Trump. But his Democratic competitors may make it difficult to get out of the primary.

Instead, he would do well to align with Romney, a Republican, and create a ticket that is “trans-party” and “third-party,” writes Glover, who has served as an adviser for Republican politicians such as George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

The combined efforts would be a watershed moment for American politics since it would create “an opening for a radical departure from our malfunctioning two-party political system,” Glover writes.

Glover writes that most third-parties don’t succeed because of their low name-recognition. Romney and Biden wouldn’t have to worry about that issue.

However: Glover doesn’t think Biden is sold on the idea.

What's next: “I would wager a lot that something like a Biden/Romney ticket would have a shot at doing just that. With 2020 now in range, pollsters will be fielding all sorts of candidates in the coming weeks. Let’s see how this and other atypical tickets fare. If this type of bipartisan ticket appeals to voters, everyone will notice — including Biden — and those in a position to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the effort."

Read more about this idea at Politico.