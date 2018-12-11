Considering the projection that Utah’s population will double by 2050 and the current water shortage, it seems apparent that we should look for new water sources. The demands on the Colorado and Green Rivers suggest they are not good options.

I suggest that a tunnel similar to the Duchesne Tunnel, which diverts water from the Duchesne River into the Provo River, be constructed to enable tapping Yellowstone Lake into the headwaters of the Snake River. The water would flow downhill to the Palisades Reservoir.

Then, I suggest the Blackfoot Reservoir be diverted to the Bear River, which is not far away, again flowing downhill.

Then those who have been receiving water from the Blackfoot Reservoir could be compensated by receiving water from the Palisades Reservoir.

Of course, details would need to be worked out, but this would minimize the pumping of water. This would not only provide additional water to those north of Ogden but it would replenish the wetlands connected to the Great Salt Lake, benefiting the millions of birds that depend on it. It could also be an additional control against flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

Dennis Williams

South Jordan