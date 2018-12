The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes:

3A MVP

QB: Kasey Briggs, Summit Academy

Sr., 6-2, 215

Completed 69% of his passes for 2,796 yards and 30 TDs

3A First Team

QB: Carter Thackeray, Morgan

Jr., 6-4, 190

2,663 yards, 27 TDs

RB: Parker Thomas, Grantsville

Jr., 6-1, 190

2,028 yards, 28 TDs

RB: Talmage Brown, Summit Academy

Sr., 5-10, 190

1,050 yards, 24 total TDs

FB: Hunter Easterly, Juan Diego

Sr., 6-2, 225

1,000-plus yards two straight years

WR: Tyson Hurd, Morgan

Sr., 6-1, 180

814 yards, 10 TDs

WR: Parker Clawson, Summit Academy

Sr., 5-10, 160

821 yards, 8 TDs

WR: Chase Birchell, Union

Sr., 6-2, 165

643 yards, 8 TDs

OG: Gauge Pyne, Grantsville

Jr., 6-2, 225

Key to Thomas’ success

OG: Brigg Edwards, Union

Sr., 5-10, 220

Anchored trenches for Union

C: Dustin Ashworth, North Sanpete

Sr., 6-1, 315

Ran the calls for the Hawks

OT: DJ Larson, Juan Diego

Sr., 5-10, 230

3-year starter

OT: Jacob Munger, Summit Academy

Sr., 6-3, 200

4-year starter

DE: Blake Mangelson, Juab

Jr., 6-4, 200

70 tackles, 13 sacks, 11 TFL

DE: Isaac Riding, Grantsville

Sr., 6-2, 180

44 tackles, 7 sacks, 6 TFL

DT: Jamesen Burraston, Morgan

Jr., 5-10, 283

Demanded double team

DT: Cameron Fisher, Summit Academy

Sr., 6-1, 300

Key to 3-4 defense

LB: Connor Jorgensen, North Sanpete

Jr., 5-9, 190

106 tackles

LB: Colten Hansen, Morgan

Sr., 6-0, 188

Led Morgan in tackles

LB: Carson Wheaton, Summit Academy

Sr., 6-3, 195

109 tackles, 13 sacks, 17 TFL

LB: Brock Justesen, North Sanpete

Sr., 5-6, 195

98 tackles, 2 sacks

CB: Mason Shafer, Summit Academy

Sr., 6-1, 170

36 tackles, 6 INTs, 2 return TDs

CB: Logan White, Grantsville

So., 5-9, 130

28 tackles, 2 INTs

S: Cade Bowring, Juab

Jr., 5-11, 160

93 tackles, 3 INTs

S: Payton Clawson, North Sanpete

Jr., 5-8, 185

82 tackles, 5 INTs

K: Carson Flitton, Morgan

Sr., 5-10, 155

Long FG of 53 yards

P: Nate Foote, Union

Sr., 6-1, 185

Pinned teams regularly inside 20

ATH: Tristen Tonozzi, Juan Diego

Sr., 5-10, 170

Played injured, 1,000-plus yards total offense

