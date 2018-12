The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes:

2A MVP

QB: Kael Atkinson, South Summit

Sr., 6-1, 170

Completed 220 of 355 passes for 3,519 yards, 39 TDs and also rushed for 632 yards and 12 TDs

2A First Team

QB: Brooks Myers, Millard

Jr., 6-0, 160

2,252 yards, 21 pass TDs, 10 rush TDs

RB: Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier

Sr., 6-0, 215

1,883 yards, 23 TDs

RB: Ryan Holt, Enterprise

Sr., 6-0, 180

1,118 yards, 14 TDs

RB: Corbin Arbon, Grand

Sr. 5-9, 160

810 yards, 8 TDs

WR: Jared Dansie, South Summit

Sr., 5-11, 170

1,600 total yards, 23 total TDs

WR: Fielding Morley, American Leadership

Jr., 5-6, 140

2,503 all-purpose yards, 23 total TDs

WR: Braden Lundgreen, South Summit

Sr., 6-0, 170

850 yards, 7 TDs

TE/DE: McCoy Smith, Beaver

Jr., 6-3, 210

268 yards, 1 TD,

OL: Dillon Lund, Millard

Sr., 6-3, 260

3-year starter

OL: Brody Williams, Grand

Sr., 6-4, 280

Anchored O-line

OL: Jarett Reidhead, Grand

Sr., 5-10, 205

Anchored line at right tackle

OL: Tanner Black, San Juan

Sr., 5-10, 260

Played center, key to run game

OL: Drew Howard, South Summit

Sr., 6-0, 220

Tackle anchored dominant Wildcat O

DL: Bruce Mitchell, South Summit

Sr., 6-4, 280

76 tackles, 13 sacks

DL: Calun Whitaker, Millard

Sr., 6-0, 215

68 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks

DL: Matagi Fa'avale, North Summit

So., 5-10, 221

Played multiple positions, leading tackler

DL: Jack Lee, Enterprise

Sr., 5-10, 180

52 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL

LB: Hagen Miles, South Summit

Sr., 6-1, 205

144 tackles, 4 INTs

LB: Preston Roberts, Beaver

Sr., 6-1, 170

48 tackles, 2 INTs

LB: Jake Jackson, Delta

Jr., 5-11, 180

69 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 INT

LB: Brayden Troutt, Grand

Jr., 5-10, 185

93 tackles, 1 INT

DB: Jadden Cranney, Millard

Sr., 5-11, 135

53 tackles, 5 TFL, 6 INTs

DB: Yates Taylor, South Sevier

Sr., 5-9, 170

31 tackles, 10 INTs

DB: Jaymen Brough, Delta

Sr., 5-11, 160

52 tackles, 5 INTs

DB: Shaw Nielson, San Juan

Jr., 6-1, 155

52 tackles, 5 INTs

K: Brad Taylor, South Sevier

Sr., 6-0, 150

37 PATs, 1 FG

ATH: Bryant Troutt, Grand

Jr., 5-10, 180

1,900 yards total offense, 23 TDs

