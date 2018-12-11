SALT LAKE CITY — The concept art for Disney’s Marvel themed park projects is here and it looks awesome.

What’s going on: Earlier this year, Disney announced plans for Marvel-themed areas at their parks in California, Paris and Hong Kong. Now, we’re getting to see what the areas may actually look like.

Disney posted some of the concept pictures for California Adventure and Disneyland Paris on its blog Tuesday to showcase what it’s calling a “Global Avengers Initiative.”

“(We) are expanding this epic story universe in a way that, for the first time ever, will allow you to take on an active role alongside these Super Heroes,” Scot Drake, creative executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio, said in a statement on the blog.

Mashable reported that Hong Kong Disneyland has already opened the Iron Man Experience attraction and is gearing up for the debut of its new animated attraction, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! , in March 2019.

Disney also pointed out that the Avengers already have their foot in the door in California as well. Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT opened in May 2017.

In February, Disneyland Paris released a statement announcing plans for Avengers-themed updates to Disney's Hotel New York as well as a new Marvel attraction that would take the place of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

"(Riders) will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers on a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure," the statement said. "The addition of the new attraction provides a permanent presence of Marvel making this Park even more of a must-do for guests."

Click here to check out the concept art and learn more about the upcoming Marvel attractions.