SALT LAKE CITY — Five artists are now vying to create the Martha Hughes Cannon statue for the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee has narrowed its list of finalists to Utahns Edward J. Fraughton, Ben Hammond and Dennis Smith; Jane DeDecker, of Colorado, and Dora Natella, of Indiana.

The committee will interview sculptors Feb. 4-6 and announce the artist Feb. 14.

A leader in the Utah Women's Suffrage Association, Cannon testified to U.S. congressional committees and was a featured speaker at national suffrage conventions.

Plans call for the statue to arrive in Washington, D.C., in 2020 as a symbol of Utah’s role in the national suffrage movement and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature passed a resolution to remove the statue of TV inventor Philo T. Farnsworth in Statuary Hall in favor of a statue of Cannon, the first woman in the country to serve as a state senator. Each state is allowed two statues in the hall.

