After his leading wide receiver Britain Covey was hurt during the Pac-12 title game on Nov. 30, Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham described the injury as "brutal" and later said that Covey would not be available to play in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve.

On Tuesday morning, Covey posted a tweet that detailed the severity of the injury, saying he has undergone surgery to repair both a torn ACL and meniscus.

Just had surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. I’ll be back before you know it! In the end, minor setbacks turn out to be major miracles! ✊🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNejDaDJjR — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) December 11, 2018

Covey, a sophomore, sustained the injury on the opening kickoff of the second half in the Utes' 10-3 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Following a standout freshman season in 2015, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Covey out of Timpview High School served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and returned for the 2018 season to lead Utah with 60 receptions for 637 yards and a touchdown.

His catch total is double the number of Samson Nacua, who is second on the Utes, and his yardage total is 162 more than Jaylen Dixon.

A quarterback in high school, Covey also threw two touchdown passes on trick plays during the season and was the primary kickoff and punt returner, compiling a combined 365 yards in those two departments.