SALT LAKE CITY — Be careful eating your Jimmy Dean sausages. There might be some metal pieces inside.

What's going on: The maker of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links has recalled almost 30,000 pounds of sausage because they might have little pieces of metal in them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

CTI Foods is specifically recalling Jimmy Dean Heat 'n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey.

The company received five complaints from customers about the metal, WCMH reports.

Dates: The recalled items were packaged and produced on Aug. 4, 2018.

The packages list Jan. 31, 2019, as the use-by date on the 23.4-ounce packages.

The recalled items have a package case code of A6382168 and “EST. 19085.”

History: As USA Today reports, the recalled items were packaged in Tennessee before being sent out to retail stores.

Customers should throw away the sausages or return them to the store of purchase.

Customers can call the Jimmy Dean customer service line at 855-382-3101 with any additional questions.

