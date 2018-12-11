SALT LAKE CITY — Surprise!

After being announced Sunday as the latest Stance socks Punks & Poets brand ambassador, a limited edition Donovan Mitchell signature sock has released Tuesday.

Mitchell’s sock features his favorite emoji, one with zipped lips, plus his own personal self-owned Spida logo for the first time. It was originally set to release in the spring and is his first-ever signature product.

“Shout out to the zipper, quiet all the haters," Mitchell said.

The sock is only available at Stance.com, Utah’s Fashion Place Stance store and Vivint Arena for $18.

Mitchell is only the fourth current NBA player to join the Stance family as a brand ambassador, along with Dwyane Wade, Klay Thompson and reigning MVP James Harden. NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is also a brand ambassador.