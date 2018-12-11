SALT LAKE CITY — The trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” came out last week, and rumor had it that the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” trailer would follow on Saturday … but the rumor was (kind of) false.

What happened: Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal (who reportedly will play Mysterio in the upcoming film) appeared at Brazil’s CCXP comic convention last week where they gave fans an exclusive look at the trailer and discussed the plotline of "Far From Home," per /Film.

According to ComicBook.com, the movie will follow Peter Parker as he and his classmates go to Europe for summer vacation, but the relaxation doesn’t last too long for Parker.

Uproxx reported that Spidey is soon recruited by Nick Fury to fight aliens known as "Elementals." Fury pairs Parker up with Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio) but it is unknown at what point Beck is revealed as the villain.

"… Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he's the only one who really understands them," Gyllenhaal told the CCXP audience when speaking about his character. "And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

Though the exact release date of the trailer is still unknown, fans can look forward to seeing "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in theaters July 5, 2019.

Watch Holland and Gyllenhaal answer questions about shooting “Far From Home” below: