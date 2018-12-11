SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 11.
Utah’s homeless efforts have been recognized nationally. Here’s why auditors don’t know if they’re working.
Three Utah men want the Utah Supreme Court to let Utahns vote on the Proposition 2 compromise bill. Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-113 Monday night. Read more.
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch defended President Donald Trump Monday. Here’s what he said.
Hatch has new legislation ideas. Here’s what they are.
Rep. Mia Love is set to speak at a Washington, D.C. event. We know what she’ll be talking about.
A polygamous group lets go of sprawling worship center along the Utah border. Read more.
Here are our most-read stories:
- We now have the first audio recording from Mars, thanks to NASA's InSight lander; listen here.
- Colbie Caillat, 'Poldark' and our most surprisingly popular entertainment stories of 2018
- Here are the 100 best places to work in 2019, according to Glassdoor
- Utah family of child who died of treatable illness hoping others won't have to experience same fate
- Are Utah's multimillion-dollar homeless efforts working? Auditors don't know due to 'poor' data
A look at our education coverage:
- State school board OKs near-$600,000 budget for public relations contract services
- School safety committee needs voices of teachers, school employees, students, board members say
- Regents select Brad Mortensen as 13th president of Weber State University
- No more letter grades when Utah board rolls out new report cards for schools Jan. 3
- Utah's school board wants law to address school fees problem
A look at international headlines:
- The Brexit vote is delayed. Here's what happens next | CNBC
- That was awkward — at world’s biggest climate conference, U.S. promotes fossil fuels | The Washington Post
- U.S. imposes new sanctions on three North Korea officials, including Kim Jong Un's right-hand man | USA Today
- Unrest in France hinders Macron’s push to revive economy | The New York Times
- Voyager 2 just entered interstellar space | BGR