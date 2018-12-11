Cheryl Diaz Meyer, For the Deseret News
Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the longest-serving Republican senator in the United States, will be retiring at the end of the year walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Monday October 22, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 11.

Utah’s homeless efforts have been recognized nationally. Here’s why auditors don’t know if they’re working.

Three Utah men want the Utah Supreme Court to let Utahns vote on the Proposition 2 compromise bill. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-113 Monday night. Read more.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch defended President Donald Trump Monday. Here’s what he said.

Hatch has new legislation ideas. Here’s what they are.

Rep. Mia Love is set to speak at a Washington, D.C. event. We know what she’ll be talking about.

A polygamous group lets go of sprawling worship center along the Utah border. Read more.

Here are our most-read stories:

A look at our education coverage:

A look at international headlines:

  • The Brexit vote is delayed. Here's what happens next | CNBC
  • That was awkward — at world’s biggest climate conference, U.S. promotes fossil fuels | The Washington Post
  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on three North Korea officials, including Kim Jong Un's right-hand man | USA Today
  • Unrest in France hinders Macron’s push to revive economy | The New York Times
  • Voyager 2 just entered interstellar space | BGR
