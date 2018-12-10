MURRAY — Police are investigating Monday after a man wearing a skeleton mask robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint and fired a shot, officials said.

No one was injured.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police were called to 94 E. 4500 South in Murray where an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen from the restaurant, Murray Police Sgt. Marvin Barlow said.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a black suit along with the mask.

Barlow said police do not know whether the suspect fired the handgun by accident or on purpose.

He left in a dark green car and was last seen driving south on State Street, Barlow said.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous, the sergeant said. Surveillance images from the incident are expected to be released on Tuesday.