SALT LAKE CITY — Rep.-elect Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced Monday Nichole Dunn, former deputy Salt Lake County mayor, will serve as his congressional chief of staff.

McAdams, who is resigning as Salt Lake County mayor Jan. 2 after beating outgoing Republican Rep. Mia Love in the 4th Congressional District race, said Dunn “is an accomplished leader and will be very effective in this position.”

In a statement, he said "Nichole is the finest example I know of a public servant who contributes to her community with tireless enthusiasm and a deep commitment to working across the political aisle to solve problems and achieve progress."

Dunn was first appointed as deputy county mayor in 2009 by former Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon, a Democrat. McAdams kept her in that role after he was elected to his first term in 2013.

Two years later, Dunn resigned after her husband, Donald Dunn, a former Utah Democratic Party chairman and congressional candidate, accepted a position with Georgetown University in Washington.

She is currently vice president of innovation and community impact for Results for America, a bipartisan nonprofit that attempts to assist decisionmakers at all levels of government by providing a "what works" template.

Salt Lake County Councilman Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, said he is "thrilled to hear Nichole will be serving Utah again. She was an asset to Salt Lake County and always great to work with."