SOUTH SALT LAKE — Despite being involved in a fight prior to his death, the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office has determined a South Salt Lake man whose death was originally called "suspicious," died of a drug overdose.

On Nov. 20, South Salt Lake police were called to an apartment at 3401 S. 200 East. A woman indicated that the victim was not conscious, not breathing and had been stabbed, South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller said at the time. But investigators could not find any evidence of a stab wound.

At the time, police said the death was being treated as "suspicious," but detectives weren't sure if they were investigating a murder.

South Salt Lake police on Monday said that even though Richard Marolejo, 52, was involved in a fight, his death was ruled a drug overdose and no criminal charges will be filed against the man he was fighting with.

The confusing case was being treated at one point as an assault and possible homicide, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

The warrant says Marolejo lived in the apartment where the fight occurred. He was there with a 26-year-old woman on Nov. 20 when a 36-year-old man came over. The man got into an argument with Marolejo in his living room and then hit the woman in the face with his forearm, according to the warrant.

After the woman was hit, Marolejo and the man got into a fight.

The victim was struck in the head, "causing him to fall to the floor inside the apartment," the affidavit states.

"Richard sustained a head injury as a result of being struck during the altercation. Richard was taken to the hospital by fire personnel via ambulance. Fire personnel advised Richard had died but they were still going to take Richard to (Intermountain Medical Center) in Murray even though he had died," the warrant states.

The man who allegedly hit Marolejo already faces two counts of aggravated assault in another case for allegedly pointing a gun at two people in the same area on Sept. 28. He was recently rebooked into the Salt Lake County Jail and a motion to release him pending trial was denied, court records state.