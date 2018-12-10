Annika Johnston, left, 10, and Chelsea Nelson, 11, both librarians at the new Salt Lake County Library branch at Junior Achievement City in Salt Lake City, check out their schedules on Monday. Junior Achievement City is a 10,000-square-foot, hands-on facility located above the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum at The Gateway where fifth-graders operate banks, manage restaurants and other businesses, work in city government, vote for mayor and develop working budgets. The branch will give youths the opportunity to work in library roles, such as librarian, branch manager and volunteer coordinator. In these roles they assist with science, technology, engineering and math activities, connecting Junior Achievement City businesses with many of the essentials needed to do their daily work, and provide a place for youth to vote.

