SALT LAKE CITY — In response to former player Gary Andersen leaving to coach the Utah State Aggies again, the Utah Utes have hired another former player to replace him.

The Utes on Monday afternoon announced that Sione Po'uha, who played for them on their 2005 Fiesta Bowl team, has been hired to coach the team's defensive tackles.

“I am so appreciative of Coach (Kyle) Whittingham for giving me the opportunity to come back and coach at my alma mater,” Po'uha said in a statement. “It was a dream of mine and I am excited about working with the players and coaches here.”

A graduate of East High School, Po'uha played 106 games for the New York Jets from 2005-2012 and was a student-assistant coach at Utah during the 2015-2016 season. He was the program's director of player development in 2017 and has most recently been at Navy.

“It’s great to have Sione back in our program,” Whittingham said in the announcement. “In his playing days he was an outstanding defensive tackle here at Utah and had a lengthy and successful NFL career as well. We are also excited about the impact he will have in our recruiting.”

The NCAA's early signing period opens Dec. 19.

This story will be updated.