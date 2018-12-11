SALT LAKE CITY — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a “60 Minutes” interview this week that his “crazy” work hours led to a controversial summer.

What happened: Musk had an erratic summer earlier this year, CNBC reports. He not only tweeted his plans to take Tesla private — which led to a brief feud with the SEC — but he also called the diver for the Thai cave rescue a “pedo.” He later apologized for those comments. And, lastly, he reportedly smoked marijuana on a podcast.

His reason? Working too much.

"I'm just being me. I mean, I was certainly under intense stress and crazy, crazy hours. But the system would have failed if I was truly erratic," Musk said.

More on SEC: Musk said he no longer respects the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"I want to be clear: I do not respect the SEC, I do not respect them," Musk said.

Why?: The SEC sued Musk back in September after he tweeted that he planned to take Tesla private. The commission accused Musk of revealing “false and misleading statements” in those tweets.

According to Business Insider, Musk reached a settlement with the SEC back in September that required him to pay $20 million and step down from his position as Tesla’s chairman for at least three years.

The SEC said Tesla had to add "additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk's communications,” which would include all of his tweets.

Response: Musk said in "60 Minutes" that he doesn't let anyone vet his tweets, CNN reported.