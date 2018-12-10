Boys Basketball

Samson Osime, West (Sr.)

Photo courtesy West Samson Osime, West basketball

Had two great performances last week and he's having an impact on and off the floor.

In four games this season he is averaging a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds) and in a 51-38 win over Grantsville last Wednesday he tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds.

“He goes after the ball on the offensive glass as well as anyone I have ever coached,” said West coach Dan Del Porto about his 6-foot-7 forward.

In addition to being of West’s two captains, Osime is involved in student government and FBLA. Academically he participates in the International Baccalaureate program and maintains a 3.5 GPA.

Girls Basketball

Emma Calvert, Fremont (So.)

Photo courtesy Fremont Emma Calvert, Fremont basketball

The defending 6A champs are off to a 5-0 start this season, and the play of this returning 6A MVP is a big reason why.

She leads the team in scoring (15.4 ppg) and last week she scored 18 points to lead the ‘Wolves to a 51-48 overtime win over top contender Bingham. Earlier in the week, she scored 19 points in a lopsided win over Alta.

“Emma has picked up right where she left off from last season. She is a consistent presence on both ends of the floor and works her tail off to get better every day. She is a joy to coach and wants to learn and be pushed to excel. Her teammates love and respect her and she is an amazing example of hard work and dedication on and off the court,” said Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout.

Wrestling

Cael Richardson, Timpview (So.)

Photo courtesy Timpview Cael Richardson, Timpview wrestling

This 220-pound sophomore is off to a great start just a couple weeks into the season. Richardson owns a 13-1 record so far and won the tourney titles at the Skyhawk Showdown and the Capital City Classic.

“Cael has shown tremendous growth this year. He is a hard-working, humble kid who is very coachable and implements everything he’s taught at practice. He’s a silent leader on and off the mat. He’s the youngest of seven brothers, who all have wrestled and have set a very high bar of exceptional human beings, and so far, Cael has easily met the expectations set before him,” said Timpview coach Jordan Faucette.

As a freshman last year Richardson qualified for the state tournament with a 20-13 record.

Boys Swimming

Devin Bunnell, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

Photo courtesy Pleasant Grove Devin Bunnell, Pleasant Grove swimming

The anchor of the Pleasant Grove swimming team is having a tremendous start to the season.

Not only does he own the best 200 free time in the entire state (1:42.76), but he also owns the second-best time in the 100 free (47.59), 500 free (4:48.86) and the 200 I.M. (1:59.74).

“Devin is an amazing kid in, and out of, the water. He loves the hard work required to be the best in the state and even with all his success he is a team player. He cheers everyone on and cares about their goals. Last week when he wasn't able to compete at a meet he came dressed as our school mascot, the Mighty Viking, and cheered for every swimmer,” said Pleasant Grove coach Lisa Harris.

At last year’s state meet Bunnell finished first in the 200 free and 500 free and was named the Swimmer of the Meet.

Girls Swimming

Elliott Howe, Bountiful (So.)

Photo courtesy Bountiful Elliott Howe, Bountiful swimming

Just a sophomore, Howe has quickly emerged as one of the top swimmers in the state.

Already this season she owns the best time in the entire state in the 50 free, 100 fly and 100 back.

“Elliott is a perfect example of what hard work and dedication looks like. She continuously shows up every day with a good attitude and an inspiring sense of work ethic. She is a sophomore, but is one of the best examples of leadership, resiliency and dedication for Bountiful,” said Bountiful coach Alexa Lou Olson.

In the classroom, Howe maintains a 3.9 GPA. Last weekend she competed at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Austin, Texas. She competed in the 50 free (24.08), 100 back (54.85) and 200 back (1:58.57).

“Howe is kind to all of those around her, in and out of the water. She had a wonderful weekend at junior nationals and I’m extremely excited for her very bright future,” said Olson.

Just a freshman at last year’s state meet, Howe finished second in the 100 back and fourth in the 100 fly.