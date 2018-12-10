MIDVALE — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the 2016 drug death of a 16-year-old girl in his home.

David Oliver Glatzer, 42, of South Salt Lake, was arrested Sunday night by Unified police after a traffic stop at 844 E. North Union Ave., according to the South Salt Lake Police Department, which had asked for the public's help finding him two days earlier.

"Glatzer briefly fled on foot, but was apprehended without further incident," police said.

Glatzer faces charges of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, as well as endangerment of a child or elder adult, and unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old, both third-degree felonies, according to court documents.

In November 2016, according to the charges, police responded to Glatzer's home and found the girl, who was not identified in court documents, "in a shower without a pulse." She was declared dead the next day at a hospital.

Glatzer told police he had taught the girl he'd met at a TRAX station how to prepare and smoke heroin and then gave her gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures, before they had sex, charges state.

When the girl became ill, charges state, Glatzer told police he put her to bed. In the morning, he found her "turning blue and not breathing," according to the charges.

"Glatzer did not call for help for approximately two hours, instead putting (the girl) in a cold shower to revive her," police said.