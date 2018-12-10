SALT LAKE CITY — Common Sense Media just revealed which movies and TV shows deserve its seal of approval.

The family entertainment watchdog group shared a list of all movies and TV series from the year that deserve the Common Sense Seal, which all “offer families an exceptional media experience,” according to Common Sense Media.

“Our honorees have the potential to spark family conversations, entertain families of all types, and/or make a significant, lasting impact on individuals within a family or on the culture as a whole,” the group said.

Movies: The new list identified 20 films that are “great for families.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

“A Bag of Marbles”

“Angela’s Christmas”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Green Book”

"Pick of the Litter"

“Alpha”

“Incredibles 2”

“In Search of Greatness”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Eighth Grade”

“Liyana”

“The Hate U Give”

“Smallfoot”

“Mountain”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Science Fair”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

“Inventing Tomorrow”

TV shows: Here are the top 20 TV shows that earned the seal.