SALT LAKE CITY — Here we go again, it looks like another “live-action” adaptation of a cartoon is coming to theaters.

What’s going on: Paramount Studios released a teaser poster for the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie on Tuesday, and fans were not digging it.

According to IGN, the movie’s production team decided to go with a “more realistic take” on Sonic rather than the normal, “cartoony” version.

The guys that brought you Deadpool & The Fast and the Furious are bringing SONIC THE HEDGEHOG to the big screen! #SonicMovie speeds into theatres Nov 2019.



Quartzy described the rendering as a “beefy monstrosity,” appearing noticeably more muscular than his normal design.

The new Sonic also has fur. According to executive producer Tim Miller, this was done as part of the adaptation to make Sonic more “real.”

“That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like,” Miller said, according to IGN. “It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.”

The poster also appears to show another design change. Instead of having one big eye like the classic Sonic, the new one seems to have two separate ones.

“I don’t think SEGA was entirely happy with the eye decision, but these sorts of things you go, ‘It’s going to look weird if we don’t do this.’ But everything is a discussion, and that’s kind of the goal, which is to only change what’s necessary and stay true to the rest of it,” Miller told IGN.

Unhappy fans: Fans of the video game character took to Twitter to express their frustration about the unorthodox look of the live-action Sonic.

When a FAN MADE live action film takes better care of Sonic's design than the official movie pic.twitter.com/E2qPfoiLxB — SaRuKaiWolf~ (@SarukaiWolf) December 10, 2018

SONIC IS SO RIPPED AND I HATE IT pic.twitter.com/kNn4Y88WDt — ʙᴇʟʟᴀ (@furbycrocs) December 10, 2018

my reaction to the new sonic movie pic.twitter.com/rabaKRJXwy — 𝕝𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕦𝕖𝕝 ★ (@linmanuelmemes) December 10, 2018

by far the thing thats making me most uncomfortable about the sonic poster is that you see his iris jutting out from the rest of his eye????? pic.twitter.com/P5bi21pJJr — ☁💨Ty-f-yule❄☁ (@LuigiHatKid) December 10, 2018

I cannot unsee that Sonic looks like someone in a fur suit. Slightly terrified of this movie. pic.twitter.com/9PQZKPWuyr — Noble (@Lost_Pause_) December 10, 2018

Why is being a Sonic fan so, so difficult https://t.co/UaFdaBz88g — Ian Mutchler (jolly) (@TheFantasticIan) December 10, 2018

{Eleanor Rigby voice}

Sonic The Hedgehog

Picking up rings while he jumps and he spins on bad guys

Muscular thighs pic.twitter.com/o9GjNJMed9 — Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) December 10, 2018

As someone who has been a sonic fan since I was like 5, I am terrified of whatever goblin human creature thing is on this poster pic.twitter.com/jYgTjKbtiB — Jolly Cooky Comms open! (@CookyKittyArt) December 10, 2018

The live-action "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie will hit theaters Nov. 2019.