SALT LAKE CITY — Here we go again, it looks like another “live-action” adaptation of a cartoon is coming to theaters.
What’s going on: Paramount Studios released a teaser poster for the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie on Tuesday, and fans were not digging it.
- According to IGN, the movie’s production team decided to go with a “more realistic take” on Sonic rather than the normal, “cartoony” version.
- Quartzy described the rendering as a “beefy monstrosity,” appearing noticeably more muscular than his normal design.
- The new Sonic also has fur. According to executive producer Tim Miller, this was done as part of the adaptation to make Sonic more “real.”
- “That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like,” Miller said, according to IGN. “It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.”
- The poster also appears to show another design change. Instead of having one big eye like the classic Sonic, the new one seems to have two separate ones.
- “I don’t think SEGA was entirely happy with the eye decision, but these sorts of things you go, ‘It’s going to look weird if we don’t do this.’ But everything is a discussion, and that’s kind of the goal, which is to only change what’s necessary and stay true to the rest of it,” Miller told IGN.
Unhappy fans: Fans of the video game character took to Twitter to express their frustration about the unorthodox look of the live-action Sonic.
The live-action "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie will hit theaters Nov. 2019.