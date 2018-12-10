The basic idea behind the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is price pollution. In today's world, non-polluters get to subsidize polluters. Why not turn this around and have polluters get to subsidize non-polluters?

That's the idea of carbon fee and dividend. The beauty of it is that the motivation for people to reduce carbon emissions is mostly out of sight and not in your face over what vehicles to drive and what energy to use. Providers of fossil carbon are free to pass the costs of the carbon fee along to you and, when you get your dividend check, you are free to continue to purchase fossil carbon energy. In fact, please do, because as you continue to buy pollutive energy, you are subsidizing me to buy non-pollutive energy. I get a bonus when I get the same size of dividend check you do but I don't buy pollutive energy.

Not only is this a good way to do things, it's a proven way to do things. The George H.W. Bush administration used a similar approach to price sulfur dioxide pollution, which caused acid rain, and that program was successful.

Charles Ashurst

Logan