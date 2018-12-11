The proposed expansion and gondola construction for Nordic Valley will change more than a way of life for the area.

Since Nordic Valley has the lowest base elevation of all resorts in Utah, it will depend on making snow, impacting an already depleted and jeopardized water supply. It will add to congestion in Ogden Canyon and endanger wildlife in the area.

Most concerning, however, is that the master plan calls for road development in areas protected by the Roadless Rule, at the same time that Gov. Gary Herbert petitions for an exception to the Roadless Rule. Allowing this exemption sets a dangerous precedent that our business-hungry Utah legislators are eager to adopt, opening the way to expand roads in many wilderness areas under the guise of forest protection or necessary business development. Tourism creates more jobs than the few, temporary ones generated by development.

According to Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, travelers spent a record $8.17 billion in Utah in 2015, generating an estimated $1.15 billion in total state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism generated an estimated 142,500 total jobs in 2015 and $4.28 billion in wages. We cannot afford to jeopardize this.

Patricia Becnel

Ogden