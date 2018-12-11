In her concession speech, Mia Love took to criticizing President Trump for his leadership style. The problem with this is that she waited until she was on her way out to do it.

When she was in power, when she had a voice, she chose to not use it. Now she says she can speak her mind because she is untethered and unshackled. But she was always able to speak her mind. She simply chose not to for the sake of convenience.

At a time when we need a minority within the GOP to rise up and be vocal against its current abuses and steer the party back on an ethical course, Mia Love refused to take the chance she had when she had it. It does not make noble her choice to do so now that she lost her seat, and it does not encourage us to think she wouldn't "go along to get along" were she to get back to Washington again.

Dave Lundgren

Riverton