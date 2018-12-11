SALT LAKE CITY — The daughter of Dean Martin isn’t happy with the “Baby It’s Cold Outside” controversy.

Deana Martin, the daughter of Dean Martin, appeared on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning to talk about how her father would react to the ongoing controversy with “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Flashback: Last week, I wrote about how a radio station in Colorado banned the song from its winter playlist because of how the song doesn’t jive with the #MeToo movement. Several other radio stations followed suit. Listeners spoke out against the bans, though.

Deana Martin told Fox News: “It just breaks my heart and I know my dad (Dean Martin) would be going insane right now.”

Martin said there’s nothing wrong with the song.

“There's nothing bad about that song. And it just breaks my heart and I know my dad would be going insane right now. … He would say, what's the matter with you? You know, get over it. It's just a fun song. Because he was so sweet anyways. You know, he would — he would never see anything bad in that. He was a great guy. Fun guy. Nice. And he wouldn't want to do anything offensive. That wasn't — that wasn't Dean Martin. So this has just been outrageous. But I think it's a moment for us in time to maybe change what's going on. You know we love people. … I'm sensitive. You know, I don't know how to do it yet. But, you know, I'm out there trying to talk to people. In fact, it could be a learning moment for all of us.”

She said she was “flabbergasted” by the controversy, saying “it’s just insane.”

“When I heard it and I said, this can't possibly be. You know, it's a sweet, flirty, fun holiday song that, well, it's been around for 50 years for my dad. … But when I saw it, I tweeted, I think this is crazy, what do you think? And then all of a sudden it went viral. … More people were for it. They were saying, this is madness, you know, we've gone insane now.”

She said she will continue to sing the song but won’t change the lyrics to the song either.

“I don't want to. I don't want to change the lyrics. Where she says, you know, ‘hey, what's in this drink?’ I don't think she's talking about some pill being put in that drink. You know, like, ‘is this punch? You know, what's in this drink? Is it vodka?’ You know, I mean it was, it was nice. It's just breaking my heart that people would turn that around.”

Flashback: Susan Loesser, the daughter of Frank Loesser, who composed the original version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” told NBC News last week that her father would be “furious” over the controversy, either.