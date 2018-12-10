VERNAL — A student at Uintah High School was questioned Monday after allegedly proclaiming to classmates that he had a gun.

Monday morning, a student "announced to a classroom of fellow students that he was leaving the room and had a gun in his backpack," according to a prepared statement from the Uintah School District. The teacher quickly contacted a Uintah County sheriff's deputy who is assigned to the school and the student was detained.

The student did not have a gun, according to the statement.

Information about the student or what may have prompted him to make such a threatening statement was not released Monday.

It was not immediately known whether the boy was formally arrested or only detained and questioned by police.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.