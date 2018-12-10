SALT LAKE CITY — A panel of judges is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 10, to hear testimony to determine whether reasonable cause exists to call a grand jury.

The meeting will take place at the 5th District Courthouse, 206 W. Tabernacle, Suite 100. Those wanting to testify before the panel of judges should schedule an appointment with Michael C. Drechsel, associate general counsel for the Administrative Office of the Courts, at 801-578-3821 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2. If no appointments are scheduled by that time, the meeting will be canceled without further notice.

Individuals testifying must be prepared to give evidence to support claims that justify calling a grand jury. Controversies between individual parties will not be considered. Individuals who need special accommodations during the hearing must notify the court at least three business days prior to the hearing.

Utah’s grand jury statute requires a panel of judges selected from throughout the state to hold hearings in each judicial district every three years to determine whether a grand jury needs to be summoned. The panel is comprised of Supervising Judge W. Brent West, 2nd District Court, Judge Lynn W. Davis, 4th District Court, Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills, 3rd District Court, Judge Eric A. Ludlow, 5th District Court and Judge Kara Pettit, 3rd District Court.

The attorney general, a county attorney, district attorney or special prosecutor can also present evidence of criminal activity. The panel of judges will hear, in secret, all persons claiming information that justifies calling a grand jury. All individuals appearing before the panel of judges will be placed under oath. If a grand jury is summoned, the jurors will be called from the state-at-large or any judicial district within the state.