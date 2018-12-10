PARK CITY — A Summit County man was arrested over the weekend after police say he fired 15 rounds at two people inside a home where he was staying.

Randal Weed Dickinson, 56, of Francis, "was highly intoxicated … and fell onto the Christmas tree while attempting to cross the living room" in the residence where he was staying Sunday afternoon, according to a Summit County Jail report.

The homeowner helped Dickinson to his room to "sleep it off," according to authorities. But Dickinson came out of the room a short time later and fired "15 times at the homeowner and his son. The bullets penetrated cabinets, counters, appliances and walls," the report states.

The homeowner and his son were able to get the gun away from Dickinson and hold him until police arrived. He was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of shooting in the direction of a person, intoxication, criminal mischief and carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

The report does not indicate in what city the shooting occurred.

In 2016, Dickinson was convicted of an amended charge of attempted aggravated assault and intoxication for a confrontation with another man, according to court records. He was also convicted of aggravated assault and unlawful detention in 2007.