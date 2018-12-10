Utah State gymnastics will begin the 2019 season ranked 39th in the country as voted on by the coaches of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

UCLA, the winner of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, earned the top spot in the 2019 preseason poll. The Bruins (1,961 points, 20 first-place votes) narrowly edged out Oklahoma (1,959 points, 25 first-place votes).

Four of Utah State’s opponents are ranked in the preseason top 25, including No. 1 UCLA, No. 15 Washington (1,253 points), No. 16 Boise State (1,183 points) and No. 24 BYU (749 points).

The Aggies officially open the 2019 season on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Pittsburgh. USU’s home opener is slated for the following weekend against in-state rival BYU on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. All home meets begin at 7 p.m.

Head coach Amy Smith is in her second season at the helm of the Aggies. During her inaugural campaign in 2018, Smith guided Utah State to a 9-11 overall record, including 3-2 at home and 2-4 in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference. USU placed third at the MRGC Championships with a team score of 195.825.

Under Smith’s tutelage, five Aggies competed at the 2018 NCAA Regional Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Those five – Madison Ward-Sessions, Emily Briones, Brittany Jeppesen, Autumn DeHarde and Mikaela Meyer – went a perfect 7-for-7 on their routines.

Ward-Sessions was the Aggies’ top finisher at regionals as the native of Rexburg, Idaho, recorded a career-high-tying 9.925 on floor to tie for fifth on the event, which ranks first all-time in school history for an NCAA Regional Championships meet. She also tied for 21st on vault with a 9.800, which is tied for eighth all-time in school history at a regional meet.

In her only event at regionals, Jeppesen tied for 12th on bars with a 9.850, which is tied for third all-time in school history at a regional meet.

Like Ward-Sessions, DeHarde also competed on two events, tying for 15th on beam with a 9.775 and tying for 32nd on floor with a 9.775. Meyer tied for 29th on vault with a 9.775, and Briones tied for 19th on beam with a 9.725.

Utah State returns 13 gymnasts from last year’s team while welcoming seven newcomers for the 2019 campaign.