SALT LAKE CITY — Warner Bros. released the new trailer for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” on Monday.

What happened: The new trailer appears to promise a major battle between several of the biggest monsters in history.

According to The Verge, the trailer gears us up for a battle between the three-headed monster King Ghidorah, a giant insect known as Mothra, and a flying monster called Rodan, as well as the infamous Godzilla beast.

Stars: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven from “Stranger Things”) will star in the film. In the Netflix show, she battles another monster called the Demogorgon, which is much different than Godzilla.

“It was very different from the Demogorgon,” Brown said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Eleven has powers, it’s a lot less terrifying because she can just hopefully kill them. But this was on a much larger scale. I had neck problems because we were always looking up so high. So it was a larger scale, quite literally. The Demogorgon was just a tiny bit taller than me, and Godzilla and all the other monsters are a lot larger.”

Ken Watanabe, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch and Sally Hawkins will also appear in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Release: The film will drop May 31, 2019.

Sequel: The new film will be a sequel to “Godzilla” (2014), which was rated PG-13. The film will take place five years after the previous film.

Trilogy: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will be the second film in a trilogy, which will end with “Godzilla vs. Kong” in 2020, Polygon reports.