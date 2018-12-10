OREM — The city, which will turn 100 on May 5, will kick off its centennial celebration with a party at the Orem Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The event, at 580 W. 165 South, will feature a short program, from noon to 1 p.m., followed by activities, games, prizes and free food until 4 p.m.

Other activities celebrating the city’s incorporation will be held throughout 2019.

In addition, local author Charlene Winters has written a historical narrative book called “City of Orem, A Centennial Benchmark.” The hardcover book is filled with stories and photos commemorating Orem's first 100 years.

For a limited time, books are available for the public to preorder at 100.orem.org/product/centennial-book. According to the city, the books will be ready to be shipped or picked up no later than Jan. 26.