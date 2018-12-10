SALT LAKE CITY — TIME magazine released its “shortlist” of candidates for 2018 Person of the Year on Monday.

The Person of the Year is awarded to the person or group of people who “most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse — during the past year," according to the magazine.

Here are the candidates for 2018:

Donald Trump: TIME stated that Trump made headlines this year for “navigating crises involving both himself and his staff, attacking an encircling investigation implicating people close to him, and enacting several controversial policies.”

Separated Families: According to TIME, more than 2,000 families were separated at the U.S. border this year after “zero tolerance” policies were set in place for a short time by the Trump administration. This led to many children being held in government facilities, away from their parents.

Vladimir Putin: Putin was re-elected president of Russia this year. TIME reported that he has also made headlines for several controversial actions including Russia’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, his reported possible involvement in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and increasing tension with Ukraine.

Robert Mueller: Mueller’s investigation of the 2016 U.S. election has led to over 191 criminal charges against 32 people and three companies, per TIME.

Ryan Coogler: The Hollywood Reporter noted that at 32-year-old, Coogler directed Marvel’s “Black Panther.” The film had the sixth highest grossing opening weekend of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Christine Blasey Ford: Dr. Ford made headlines this year for her allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee and now Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as we reported at the Deseret News. She testified before members of the Senate against Kavanaugh and inspired others to come forward with their own stories of sexual assault.

Jamal Khashoggi: The Washington Post journalist was reportedly murdered by Saudi agents in October, according to BBC. TIME described Khashoggi as “a prolific commentator and critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.” His death, which some believe was ordered by the Crown Prince, sparked an international outcry against Saudi Arabia, according to The New York Times.

March For Our Lives Activists: The survivors of the school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida on Valentines Day have organized demonstrations across the country calling for gun control reform, per TIME.

Moon Jae-in: South Korea’s president has received plenty of press this year for holding three “historic” summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as reported by TIME.

Meghan Markle: As the Deseret News has previously reported, Markle is a former Hollywood actress and activist. She married Britain’s Prince Harry earlier this year.

TIME’s official Person of the Year will be revealed on Tuesday morning.

Read more about the candidates at TIME.