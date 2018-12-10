Both the Utah and BYU women's gymnastics teams are ranked in the top 25 as the 2019 season gets set to begin.

The Red Rocks are fifth in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association poll released Monday, while the Cougars are 24th.

Utah comes in at the same spot in which it finished the 2018 campaign. In fact, the entire top five is identical. The UCLA Bruins are ranked No. 1, followed by the Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

BYU was ranked 17th in the country at the end of last season.

The Red Rocks will open the 2019 season on Jan. 5 at home against Penn State, while the Cougars will begin their campaign on Jan. 11 at home against Utah.