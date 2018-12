AMERICAN FORK — The annual Health and Fitness Fair is set for Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Fitness Center, 54 N. Center.

The free event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes hourly prizes, free screenings, local vendors, demonstrations, face painting and balloons.

For more information, log on to afcity.org or contact the Fitness Center 801-763-3084.