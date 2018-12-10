WEST VALLEY CITY — The city will provide two drop-off locations for residents to dispose of Christmas trees to be recycled for mulch.

Dumpsters will be available Wednesday, Dec. 26, through Monday, Jan. 7, at City Park, 4500 W. 3500 South, and West View Park, 6100 W. 4100 South.

Trees must be free of lights, stands, nails, screws and decorations before being placed in dumpsters.

No artificial trees will be accepted, and no other trash is allowed.

Residents may also use the city’s bulky waste removal service to dispose of trees and holiday decorations. Pickup dates and information about what types of waste are accepted can be found at wvc-ut.gov/23/Garbage-Recycling.