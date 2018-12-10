SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say had thousands of images of child pornography on an SD card was arrested after a co-worker found the card lying in the parking lot of their business, according to court records.

Ronald David Carter, 57, of West Jordan, was charged Dec. 4 in 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began July 24 when police were approached by two men who said they had found a micro SD card in the parking lot of their work near 2600 South and 3300 West. One man had taken the card home to look at it in an attempt to figure out who owned it, and found hundreds of images of child pornography, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"On the same micro SD card was a file folder named 'Ron.' Inside the file folder, were dozens of explicit images of a naked male that (the man) recognized as one of his co-workers, Ronald Carter, according to police.

The man took the SD card to his boss who contacted police. A West Valley police detective "found thousands of pornographic images and videos," according to charging documents.

Some of the disturbing images included infant and pre-pubescent children, the charges state.

"Further investigation revealed that all of the images of Carter that were on the SD card were also stored in a personal cloud account belonging to Carter. That cloud account was easily accessed by use of Carter's phone," the charges state.

On Nov. 29, police seized a cellphone belonging to Carter, according to the report. He was arrested on Nov. 30.