Climate activists with Wasatch Rising Tide deliver a protest letter with nearly 200 signatures and more than 80 personal comments to the Bureau of Land Management in Salt Lake City on Monday. On Tuesday, the Utah BLM is set to sell more than 150,000 acres of land for oil and gas extraction. “By going against the warnings of climate scientists, the BLM has decided to sell away my future,” Brooke Larsen, young climate justice organizer with Wasatch Rising Tide, said in a statement. “We feel our voices haven’t been heard, so we are delivering letters from the heart that demand the BLM keep fossil fuels in the ground.”

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Climate activists deliver a protest letter with nearly 200 signatures and more than 80 personal comments to the Bureau of Land Management in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. On Tuesday, the Utah BLM is set to sell more than 150,000 acres of land for oil and gas extraction.

