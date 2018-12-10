SALT LAKE CITY — Two Cedar City men were arrested over the weekend outside Zion National Park after police say one of them tried to use a hotel pool and hot tub by impersonating an officer.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, a man went into the Best Western Plus in Springdale, Washington County.

"The male individual was wearing a badge on a lanyard and smelled of alcohol. The male asked to see the hot tub and asked for two towels to help catch some guy," according to a Washington County Jail report.

The man claimed his partner was waiting in a Crown Victoria in the parking lot, the report states.

The hotel clerk, however, was suspicious of the man, told him no, and then called police. Both Springdale police and Zion National Park rangers responded, according to a statement from Springdale police.

The officers located a black Crown Victoria — a vehicle commonly used by police departments — with two men inside.

The passenger, Alexander Anthony Buzz, 26, was wearing a security jacket with "two security patches on each side of the sleeves," had a "security badge" on a chain, and was carrying a pair of handcuffs, the report states.

Police sai he also had a loaded firearm in the back of his pants.

"Alexander said the badge and jacket were from his security job in Las Vegas. Alexander had not worked for the security company for a year," the report states.

Alexander also told police that he had been "drinking a lot of alcohol" and was "pretty intoxicated," the report states.

Police determined the driver, Jeffery Snyder, 27, had also been drinking.

Buzz was arrested for investigation of impersonating an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and intoxication. Snyder was arrested for investigation of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol and drug possession.

A search warrant was served on the car and detectives reported finding another handgun, a rifle, a knife, drugs and drug paraphernalia.