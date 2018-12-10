BLUFFDALE — The city is currently accepting applications for part-time crossing guards to assist children in safely navigating routes to and from schools.

Substitute crossing guards are also needed. Substitutes must be available to fill in as needed to cover morning or afternoon shifts. Schedule can vary by individual crossing location, based on the corresponding school’s calendar and bell schedule.

Applicants must be a high school graduate, be cordial when interacting with the public, be a self-starter, focus on safety and have a dependable work ethic. A background check and pre-employment drug screen is required. Pay is $9.20 an hour.

Interested candidates can download an application at bluffdale.com. Application should be submitted to Bluffdale City Corp., 2222 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale, UT 84065, or emailed to [email protected]